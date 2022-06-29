COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 51 New Cases And 19 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 51 New Cases And 19 Recoveries

June 29, 2022, 4:49 p.m.

With 38 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,645.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1008 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 51 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 612 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 11 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 261 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 255 patients are placed in home isolation and 6 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 3 are in ICU...

Meanwhile, 19 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967445 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

conferred dosalla and letter of appericiation to
Jun 29, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 45 New Cases
Jun 29, 2022
MAG Organizes Workshop On Work Place Safety In The Communication Sector
Jun 29, 2022
Regional Trade and Connectivity in South Asia Gets More Than $1 Billion Boost from World Bank
Jun 29, 2022
COAS Sharma Starts Official Visit To The U.S.A
Jun 29, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 45 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
KCM Banned Street Food In Kathmandu By Agencies 6 hours, 23 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 24 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 38 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Cholera Outbreak Is Likely In Kathmandu Valley By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 24 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

conferred dosalla and letter of appericiation to By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2022
MAG Organizes Workshop On Work Place Safety In The Communication Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2022
Regional Trade and Connectivity in South Asia Gets More Than $1 Billion Boost from World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2022
COAS Sharma Starts Official Visit To The U.S.A By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2022
Waves Underway By Hemang Dixit Jun 29, 2022
Food Scarcity -Climate Change -Water And Energy Nexus: Policies And Gaps By Keshab Poudel Jun 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75