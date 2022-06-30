13 Cholera Cases Confirmed In Kathmandu Valley In 14 Days

13 Cholera Cases Confirmed In Kathmandu Valley In 14 Days

June 30, 2022, 7:57 a.m.

With the confirmation of two more persons last night, total of 14 people in the last 13 days confirmed choleria. According to Ministry of Health and Population, the first case of cholera was confirmed on June 16.

According to Nawaraj Gautam, Information Officer at the Sukraraj Tropical & Infectious Disease Hospital (STIDH), said that Rapid Diagnostic Test (RTD) found two persons positive for cholera reports The Rising Nepal.

Both are currently receiving treatment in the hospital and are in normal health condition.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kunda Dixit Receives Journalism Of Courage And Impact Award
Jun 30, 2022
COAS General Sharma Visited American War College And National Defense University
Jun 30, 2022
Nepal Government Decides To Open PPA For The RoR Projects
Jun 30, 2022
Pakistani Ambassador Gives Award To The Winner Students Of Essay Writing and Speech Competition
Jun 30, 2022
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Many Places Of The Country
Jun 30, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 45 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 7 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 51 New Cases And 19 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 49 minutes ago
KCM Banned Street Food In Kathmandu By Agencies 23 hours, 58 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 24 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 38 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Cholera Outbreak Is Likely In Kathmandu Valley By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Kunda Dixit Receives Journalism Of Courage And Impact Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2022
COAS General Sharma Visited American War College And National Defense University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2022
Nepal Government Decides To Open PPA For The RoR Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2022
Pakistani Ambassador Gives Award To The Winner Students Of Essay Writing and Speech Competition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2022
Lightening Strike Killed 10 In Last 24 Hours By Agencies Jun 30, 2022
Indonesian Leader Offers To Mediate Russia-Ukraine Talks By Agencies Jun 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75