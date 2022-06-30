13 Cholera Cases Confirmed In Kathmandu Valley In 14 Days

With the confirmation of two more persons last night, total of 14 people in the last 13 days confirmed choleria. According to Ministry of Health and Population, the first case of cholera was confirmed on June 16.

According to Nawaraj Gautam, Information Officer at the Sukraraj Tropical & Infectious Disease Hospital (STIDH), said that Rapid Diagnostic Test (RTD) found two persons positive for cholera reports The Rising Nepal.

Both are currently receiving treatment in the hospital and are in normal health condition.