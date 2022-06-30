Ambassador India To Nepal Naveen Srivastava Presented His Credentials

Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava presented his credentials to the President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari today.

June 30, 2022, 8:34 p.m.

Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal, presented his credentials to the President of Nepal Ms. Bidya Devi Bhandari at a ceremony held at President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas, today.

Ambassador Srivastava also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today after presenting his credentials.

1 (1) (9).jpeg

In his meetings, Ambassador Srivastava conveyed the greetings from the President and Prime Minister of India. He added that a recent visit of

PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to India and that Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi to Nepal had imparted renewed momentum to the bilateral relationship. He also conveyed his commitment to take forward the friendly relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Srivastava is the 26th Ambassador of India to Nepal. He has succeeded Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who left Nepal for New Delhi in April 2022 for his assignment as Foreign Secretary.

1 (3) (8).jpeg

