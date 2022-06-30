Pakistani Ambassador Gives Award To The Winner Students Of Essay Writing and Speech Competition

Syed Haider Shah, Ambassador of Pakistan, to Nepal gave away awards to the winning students of the 9th Annual Ambassador of Pakistan Essay Writing Competition and 5th Annual Ambassador of Pakistan Speech Competition.

Embassy of Pakistan organized award giving ceremonies of the 9th Annual Ambassador of Pakistan Essay Writing Competition and 5th Annual Ambassador of Pakistan Speech Competition.

Students who secured first, second and third position in the Essay Writing Competition were presented Gold, Silver and Bronze medals along with Souvenir and cash prizes.

The next ten best students were also presented with cash prizes. The topic of Essay Writing competition was “Climate Change a Harsh Reality - Measures required to Pacify Effects at Individual and Collective Level”.

1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th position holders of the Speech Competition were presented with Souvenir along with Gold, Silver, Bronze medals and cash prizes. The next twelve best students also received cash prizes. Topic for Speech competition was “Importance of Social Media in Education”.

A sizeable number of Nepali students from Higher Secondary Level (10+2) to University level participated in the two competitions. The Ambassador of Pakistan appreciated the efforts of the participating students and called them a strong bridge between the youth of two countries. The ambassador highlighted the importance of youth interactions between the two countries, according to the press release of the embassy.