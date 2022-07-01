COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases And 18 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases And 18 Recoveries

July 1, 2022, 6:11 p.m.

With 35 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,729.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1467 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 35 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1347 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 15 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 297 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 291patients are placed in home isolation and 6 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 3 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 18 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967480 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

