Kathmandu Valley Logs 31 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1467 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 31 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 31 infections, Kathmandu district records 26 cases, 3 in Lalitpur and 2 in Bhaktapur.
With 35 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,729.
VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75