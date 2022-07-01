Kathmandu Valley Logs 31 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 31 New Cases

July 1, 2022, 6:15 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1467 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 31 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 31 infections, Kathmandu district records 26 cases, 3 in Lalitpur and 2 in Bhaktapur.

With 35 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,729.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Exported Electricity Worth Of Rs.1.72 Billion To India In The Month Of June
Jul 01, 2022
THAI Smile Commenced Its KTM-BKK Flights From Today
Jul 01, 2022
SAWTEE Hosts Policy Dialogue On The Economic And Social Survey Of Asia And The Pacific 2022
Jul 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases And 18 Recoveries
Jul 01, 2022
DCA Celebrates 100 Years Of Hope And Action
Jul 01, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases And 18 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
India Reports 14506 COVID-19 New Cases And 30 Deaths By Agencies 16 hours, 44 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 26 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 36 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
13 Cholera Cases Confirmed In Kathmandu Valley In 14 Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 45 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Exported Electricity Worth Of Rs.1.72 Billion To India In The Month Of June By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2022
THAI Smile Commenced Its KTM-BKK Flights From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2022
SAWTEE Hosts Policy Dialogue On The Economic And Social Survey Of Asia And The Pacific 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2022
DCA Celebrates 100 Years Of Hope And Action By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2022
Traffic Resumed In Narayanghat, Butwal Road By Agencies Jul 01, 2022
Thai Smile Airways And Sri Lanka Airlines To Operate Regular Flights From TIA By Agencies Jul 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75