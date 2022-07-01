Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal

July 1, 2022, 7 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1 tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1 tonight.

