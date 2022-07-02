CoAS Sharma Visits UN Headquarters

July 2, 2022, 4:22 p.m.

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhu Ram Sharma with the delegation team visited the United Nations Headquarters in New York in the USA on July 1.

According to the Nepali Army (NA) Directorate of Public Relations and Information, CoAS Sharma held meetings with the high-ranking officials of the United Nations and discussed issues of mutual and bilateral relations as well as various aspects of the UN's various missions.

The CoAS also called on Office of Military Affairs (OMA)'s Military Advisor General Birame Diop, Department of Peace Operations (DPO)'s Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Department of Operational Support (DOS)'s Under-Secretary-General Atul Khare and Department of Political and Peace Building Affairs (DPPA)'s Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo, stated the Directorate.

5 (9).JPG

CoAS Sharma is in the USA since June 27 after making an observation tour from June 18 to 24 to the UN peacekeeping missions in Lebanon and Syria where the Nepali Army troops are stationed.

The delegation will return home on July 3, it is said. (RSS)

