India Gifts 75 Ambulances And 17 School Buses To Nepal

July 3, 2022, 4:20 p.m.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu gifted 75 ambulances and 17 school buses today to various beneficiary organizations of Nepal.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava handed over the key in the presence of Devendra Paudel, Minister, Ministry of Education, Science & Technology..

ambulance handover to Nepal.jpg

Minister Poudel appreciated the Government of India for its ongoing developmental projects in Nepal and highlighted that these will further strengthen P2P linkages between Nepal and India.

Ambassador Srivastava highlighted that the gifting of ambulances and school buses is part of a very robust & long-standing partnership between India and Nepal.

Ambualnce hand over.jpg

