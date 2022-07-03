Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and to occur at a few places of rest of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.