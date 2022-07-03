Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces

July 3, 2022, 7:26 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and to occur at a few places of rest of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 24 New Cases
Jul 02, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 33 New Cases And 16 Recoveries
Jul 02, 2022
CoAS Sharma Visits UN Headquarters
Jul 02, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Likely To Occur Across The Country
Jul 02, 2022
Nepal Exported Electricity Worth Of Rs.1.72 Billion To India In The Month Of June
Jul 01, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Likely To Occur Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Many Places Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall At A Few Places of Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Possible At Many Places Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfalls Is Likely Madhesh, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Faces A Major Liquidity Crisis By Agencies Jul 03, 2022
Thai Smile Airways Starts It Flight Operation To Nepal By Agencies Jul 03, 2022
Russian Forces Continue To Pound Eastern Ukraine By Agencies Jul 03, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 24 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 33 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2022
PM Deuba Inspected Construction Site Of Nijgadh Int'l Airport By Agencies Jul 02, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75