COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 34 New Cases And 19 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 34 New Cases And 19 Recoveries

July 4, 2022, 7:05 p.m.

With 34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,835.

According the to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1847 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests were done in the past 24 hours, and a total of 34 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1163 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 6 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 348 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 340 patients are placed in home isolation and 8 are admitted to hospitals. Out of the 4 in ICU.

Meanwhile, 19 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967535 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 percent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19-related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 26 New Cases
Jul 04, 2022
Nepali Embassy In Myanmar Organized A Tourism Event
Jul 04, 2022
Sunkoshi III Reservoir Power Project Is Viable: Study
Jul 04, 2022
U.S. Provides Additional 2,299,200 Pediatric Doses Of Pfizer To Nepal Through COVAX
Jul 04, 2022
Russia Claims Full Control Of Luhansk Region O Ukraine
Jul 04, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 26 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
U.S. Provides Additional 2,299,200 Pediatric Doses Of Pfizer To Nepal Through COVAX By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 21 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 27New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 53 New Cases And 20 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 24 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 33 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Advertisement Code Of Conduct Announced By Agencies Jul 04, 2022
Nepali Embassy In Myanmar Organized A Tourism Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2022
Sunkoshi III Reservoir Power Project Is Viable: Study By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2022
237,813 Foreign Tourists Visit Nepal In Six Months By Agencies Jul 04, 2022
Indian Ambassador To Nepal Srivastava Calls On Minister Karki By Agencies Jul 04, 2022
Russia Claims Full Control Of Luhansk Region O Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75