Kathmandu Valley Logs 26 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 26 New Cases

July 4, 2022, 7:10 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1854 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 26 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 26 infections, Kathmandu district records 24 cases and Lalitpur 2.

With 34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,835.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 34 New Cases And 19 Recoveries
Jul 04, 2022
Nepali Embassy In Myanmar Organized A Tourism Event
Jul 04, 2022
Sunkoshi III Reservoir Power Project Is Viable: Study
Jul 04, 2022
U.S. Provides Additional 2,299,200 Pediatric Doses Of Pfizer To Nepal Through COVAX
Jul 04, 2022
Russia Claims Full Control Of Luhansk Region O Ukraine
Jul 04, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 34 New Cases And 19 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
U.S. Provides Additional 2,299,200 Pediatric Doses Of Pfizer To Nepal Through COVAX By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 22 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 27New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 53 New Cases And 20 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 24 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 33 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Advertisement Code Of Conduct Announced By Agencies Jul 04, 2022
Nepali Embassy In Myanmar Organized A Tourism Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2022
Sunkoshi III Reservoir Power Project Is Viable: Study By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2022
237,813 Foreign Tourists Visit Nepal In Six Months By Agencies Jul 04, 2022
Indian Ambassador To Nepal Srivastava Calls On Minister Karki By Agencies Jul 04, 2022
Russia Claims Full Control Of Luhansk Region O Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75