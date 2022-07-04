Nepali Embassy In Myanmar Organized A Tourism Event

The Embassy of Nepal in Yangon organized the Nepal Tourism Event recently. 'Nepal: a destination for lifetime experiences.' was the theme of the event.

Venerable Senior Monks Professor Dr. Ashin Nandaka and Ashin Pyin Nyar Wun Tha jointly inaugurated the event by lighting panas, an oil lamp.

In his welcome speech, Charge'd'affairesKhuman Singh Tamang said that Nepal reopened for international tourists after it had control over the Covid-19 pandemic. "Nepal's tourism is reviving and it is thriving again," he said. He described Nepal's tourist destinations including Lumbini and Mount Everest and the activities of people under the shadow of Mount Everest. He expressed his gratitude to travel agencies for sending around 50,000 tourists from Myanmar to Nepal every year. 'Tourism has brought countries and people closer," he said.

Sharing his experience of visiting Nepal, Professor Dr. Nandaka said, "Nepal is a country you have to visit at least one time in your life for inner peace." He said that snowy mountains, terrain and lakes in Nepal bring peace in mind.

Managing Director of Khin Nanda Travels Daw Khaing Thazin Hnin, who has visited Nepal more than 20 times, recommended visiting Lumbini, the birthplace of Nepal. However, she asked Myanmar's travel companies working for pilgrimage tours to Lumbini should go beyond it. She said, "There are many places to visit in Nepal. Mountain flights over Mount Everest, Paragliding in Pokhara, and White water rafting in Trishuli River are best for adventure and breathtaking views. She thanked the Embassy of Nepal for issuing a visa with a very easy and simple procedure. "It will be good if an online visa is opened," she said.

Myanmar Academy Award-winning actress Ms. Yoon Yoon said she is interested to visit Nepal. She expressed her happiness by appointing her as a goodwill ambassador of Visit Nepal Year 2020. "Please, visit the beautiful country Nepal," she said.

In a Cultural show, dances in Nepali popular songs were performed by professional dancers of Myanmar. Nepal song was also sung at the event.

Videos on Nepal's tourist destinations and Nepal's tourism activities were presented.

Around 200 people including Ambassadors, diplomats, representatives of travel and tour companies, prominent personalities in Myanmar and people of the Nepali community were present at the event.