U.S. Provides Additional 2,299,200 Pediatric Doses Of Pfizer To Nepal Through COVAX

U.S. Provides Additional 2,299,200 Pediatric Doses Of Pfizer To Nepal Through COVAX

July 4, 2022, 7:25 a.m.

“The Nepal-U.S. partnership against COVID-19 continues! Very happy to announce that an additional 2 million doses of pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have arrived from the U.S.,” tweets U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry

According to Ministry of Health and Population, about 2.3 million paediatric doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Nepal today from the COVAX facility.

“Thank you to the countless parents, teachers, & health workers for their tireless efforts to protect Nepali children from COVID-19,” tweets U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry. “The doses will be administered to the children from age 5 to 11.”

Dr Surendra Chaurasia, Chief of the Logistic management section of the Department of Health Service, informed that from the COVAX facility Pfizer Biontech's 2,299,200 paediatric doses have arrived in Nepal.

The government launched a vaccination campaign for children from June 23 to 29 across the 27 districts in the first phase.

Dr Chaurasia said that today received vaccines will be administered to the children who were left during the first phase campaign and vaccines will also be used as a second dose.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Embassy In Myanmar Organized A Tourism Event
Jul 04, 2022
Sunkoshi III Reservoir Power Project Is Viable: Study
Jul 04, 2022
Russia Claims Full Control Of Luhansk Region O Ukraine
Jul 04, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province
Jul 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 27New Cases
Jul 03, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 27New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 23 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 53 New Cases And 20 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 24 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 24 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 33 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 31 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases And 18 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Embassy In Myanmar Organized A Tourism Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2022
Sunkoshi III Reservoir Power Project Is Viable: Study By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2022
237,813 Foreign Tourists Visit Nepal In Six Months By Agencies Jul 04, 2022
Indian Ambassador To Nepal Srivastava Calls On Minister Karki By Agencies Jul 04, 2022
Russia Claims Full Control Of Luhansk Region O Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75