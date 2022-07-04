U.S. Provides Additional 2,299,200 Pediatric Doses Of Pfizer To Nepal Through COVAX

“The Nepal-U.S. partnership against COVID-19 continues! Very happy to announce that an additional 2 million doses of pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have arrived from the U.S.,” tweets U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry

According to Ministry of Health and Population, about 2.3 million paediatric doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Nepal today from the COVAX facility.

“Thank you to the countless parents, teachers, & health workers for their tireless efforts to protect Nepali children from COVID-19,” tweets U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry. “The doses will be administered to the children from age 5 to 11.”

Dr Surendra Chaurasia, Chief of the Logistic management section of the Department of Health Service, informed that from the COVAX facility Pfizer Biontech's 2,299,200 paediatric doses have arrived in Nepal.

The government launched a vaccination campaign for children from June 23 to 29 across the 27 districts in the first phase.

Dr Chaurasia said that today received vaccines will be administered to the children who were left during the first phase campaign and vaccines will also be used as a second dose.