12 Killed And 26 Injured In Bus Accident In Ramechhap

12 Killed And 26 Injured In Bus Accident In Ramechhap

July 5, 2022, 3:36 p.m.

The number of deaths due to the bus accident at Lubhughat in Khandadevi Rural Municipality of Ramechhap district has reached 12.

Raj Kumar Thing, Deputy Superintendent of Police and chief of the Ramechhap Police Office, said that three of those injured and sent for treatment to Dhulikhel hospital have died in addition to nine people who died on the spot.

The ill-fated bus (Ba 3 Kha 8396) was heading to Kathmandu from Bethan of Sunapati Rural Municipality in Ramechhap.

26 passengers had injured in the accident and of them, three critically injured were airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment while 23 others were taken to Dhulikhel hospital for treatment.

Agencies

Private Sector And Government Need To Work Together: Dhakal
Jul 05, 2022
India Records Over 16,000 New Covid Cases
Jul 05, 2022
Ukraine Says Its Forces Pulled Out Of Lisichansk
Jul 05, 2022
Advertisement Code Of Conduct Announced
Jul 04, 2022
237,813 Foreign Tourists Visit Nepal In Six Months
Jul 04, 2022

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Nepal Police Arrested Seven South African Women With 51 Kg Heroine By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago
9 killed, 23 Injured In Rupandehi Bus Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
All 14 Persons Killed In Jeep Accident In Waling Identified By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Five Killed 19 Injured In Bus Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
Nepal Police Registers 856 Rape Cases In The Last Seven Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months ago
A Case Registered Against Actor Pal Shah On Rape Charge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 52 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 73 New Cases And 20 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2022
BIO-GAS : Three In One By Keshab Poudel Jul 05, 2022
CoAS General Sharma Returned Home CompletingThe U.S. Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2022
Private Sector And Government Need To Work Together: Dhakal By Agencies Jul 05, 2022
Nepal Oil Corporation Hikes The Prices Of Petrol And Diesel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75