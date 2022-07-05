CoAS General Sharma Returned Home CompletingThe U.S. Visit

CoAS General Sharma Returned Home CompletingThe U.S. Visit

July 5, 2022, 8 a.m.

Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) General Prabhuram Sharma has returned home after completing his official visit to the United States. He was on an official visit to the United States from June 27 to July 1.

He visited the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Mission in Lebanon from June 18 to 22 and the United Nations Disengagement in Syria on June 22 and 23, with the aim of encouraging the deployment of troops to peace in the conflict zone and gaining information on various aspects and future plans of UN missions. He was visiting the Observer Force (UNDOF) Mission.

Chief of Army Staff Sharma was welcomed by General Bal Krishna Karki and Defense Secretary Kiran Raj Sharma in a special room at Tribhuvan International Airport. In his honor, a detachment of the Nepal Army had offered a guard of honor.

General Sharma Returned 222.jpg

It is said that this kind of high-level visit at different times will enhance the role and morale of the Nepali peacekeepers deployed in the conflict-affected countries and will help in strengthening the qualitative and managerial aspects of the UN missions and formulating future plans.

The statement issued by the Nepal Army states that the visit to the United States of America will strengthen the cordial cooperation between the Nepal Army and the US Army and strengthen bilateral relations.

Nepal Army General Sharma.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Oil Corporation Hikes The Prices Of Petrol And Diesel
Jul 05, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki And Sudur Pashchim Province
Jul 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 26 New Cases
Jul 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 34 New Cases And 19 Recoveries
Jul 04, 2022
Nepali Embassy In Myanmar Organized A Tourism Event
Jul 04, 2022

More on News

Nepal Oil Corporation Hikes The Prices Of Petrol And Diesel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Advertisement Code Of Conduct Announced By Agencies 21 hours, 34 minutes ago
Indian Ambassador To Nepal Srivastava Calls On Minister Karki By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
India Gifts 75 Ambulances And 17 School Buses To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Thai Smile Airways Starts It Flight Operation To Nepal By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
PM Deuba Inspected Construction Site Of Nijgadh Int'l Airport By Agencies 2 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

BIO-GAS : Three In One By Keshab Poudel Jul 05, 2022
Private Sector And Government Need To Work Together: Dhakal By Agencies Jul 05, 2022
India Records Over 16,000 New Covid Cases By Agencies Jul 05, 2022
Ukraine Says Its Forces Pulled Out Of Lisichansk By Agencies Jul 05, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 26 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75