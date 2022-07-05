COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 73 New Cases And 20 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 73 New Cases And 20 Recoveries

July 5, 2022, 4:14 p.m.

With 74 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,908.

According the to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1944 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests were done in the past 24 hours, and a total of 73 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1168 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 17 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 401 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 499 patients are placed in home isolation and 2 are admitted to hospitals. Out of the 2 one in ICU and One in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 20 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967535 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 percent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19-related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

