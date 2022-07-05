Nepal Oil Corporation Hikes The Prices Of Petrol And Diesel

Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has hiked the price of petrol by Rs. 2 and that of diesel and kerosene by Rs. 9 per liter effective from this midnight.

The price of aviation fuel has also been increased by Rs. 5 per liter.

According to the new price list, petrol will cost Rs. 181, diesel and kerosene will cost Rs. 172 a liter.

The price of LP gas has been kept unchanged.

Earlier today, the NOC has forwarded a ten-point suggestion to the government for reducing the fuel consumption in the country.