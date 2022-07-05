Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki And Sudur Pashchim Province

July 5, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight..

