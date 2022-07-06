COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 90 New Cases And 20 Recoveries

With 90 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,998.

According the to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1549 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests were done in the past 24 hours, and a total of 90 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1175 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 23 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 471 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 469 patients are placed in home isolation and 2 are admitted to hospitals. Out of the 2 one is in ICU and One in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 20 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967555 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 percent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19-related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.