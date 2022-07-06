Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In The Country

July 6, 2022, 7:06 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country tonight.

