COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 60 New Cases And 23 Recoveries

July 7, 2022, 4:24 p.m.

With 60 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 980,040.

In 1,384 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 60 people were found infected with COVID-19, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update on Thursday.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 18 people in 2,131 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 508 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, seven are admitted to institutional isolation while 501 patients are placed in home isolation. Out of which seven are in ICU and one is on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, 23 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967,598 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

No fatality related to COVID-19 was recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the MoHP. So far, Nepals' COVID-19 death toll has reached 11,952.

