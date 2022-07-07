India Logs 16,159 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours

July 7, 2022, 8:37 a.m.

India logged 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,47,809, while the active cases increased to 1,15,212, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The death count climbed to 5,25,270 with 28 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 737 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.56 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.84 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,07,327 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

Agencies

