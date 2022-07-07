India Supported Construction Of Two School Buildings In Kapilvastu

India Supported Construction Of Two School Buildings In Kapilvastu

July 7, 2022, 8:19 p.m.

Karun Bansal, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu inaugurated two School Buildings of Shivbhari Secondary School and Janaki Higher Secondary School, Maharajgunj Municipality-9 in Kapilvastu District, Nepal.

These projects were undertaken with grant assistance from the Government of India at the cost of NRs.59.20 million as a Community Development Project under India-Nepal Development Cooperation in Education Sector. These projects are being inaugurated as part of the "India@75 AzadiKaAmritMahotsav" celebrations which commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

Shivbhari Secondary School and Shree Janaki Higher Secondary School are old established schools in Kapilvastu District imparting education to more than 700 students and 1300 students respectively. The new infrastructure built under this project for these schools will create a suitable environment.

1 (13).jpeg

Since 2003, India has taken up over 527 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 470 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level. Out of this, 60 HICDPs are in Lumbini Province, including 5 projects in Kapilvastu District.

India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the ties between both countries. The implementation of these projects reflects the continued commitment of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors including Education.

