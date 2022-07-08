COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 83 New Cases And 27 Recoveries

With 83 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 980,141.

In 1,063 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 83 people were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update on Thursday.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 15 people in 1093 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 564 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, seven are admitted to institutional isolation while 557 patients are placed in home isolation. Out of which seven are in ICU and one is on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, 27 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967,625 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

No fatality related to COVID-19 was recorded on Friday. According to the MoHP. So far, Nepals' COVID-19 death toll has reached 11,952.