Indian Ambassador Srivastava Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma

Ambassador of India To Nepal Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma today at Nepal Army Headquarter.
During the meeting, COAS General Sharma and ambassador Srivastava discusses the issues of bacterial matter, interest and relations between the two countries. Nepal Army holds the view that this kinds of meeting will help to foster and further strengthen warmly relations between the two countries.
