Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At A Few Places Of The Bagmati Province

July 8, 2022, 7:24 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Province 1 and Madesh Province tonight.

Butwal-Lumbini Transmission Line Charged
Jul 08, 2022
India Supported Construction Of Two School Buildings In Kapilvastu
Jul 07, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 40 New Cases
Jul 07, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 60 New Cases And 23 Recoveries
Jul 07, 2022
Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Possible At Some Places Of Bagmati
Jul 07, 2022

