COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 72 New Cases And 31 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 72 New Cases And 31 Recoveries

July 9, 2022, 8:03 p.m.

With 72 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,213.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1539 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 72 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1076 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 30 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 605 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 596 patients are placed in home isolation and 9are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 6 are in ICU and one in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 31 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967656 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 52 New Cases
Jul 09, 2022
Harisayani Or Devshayani Ekadashi 2022: Day, Date, And Significance
Jul 09, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At A Few Places Lumbini Gandaki And Karnali Province
Jul 09, 2022
Former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo Shot To Death
Jul 08, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirm 47 New Cases
Jul 08, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 52 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirm 47 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 83 New Cases And 27 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Reports Two More Cases Of Cholera By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 40 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 60 New Cases And 23 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

ELECTRIC COOKING Accelerating Speed By Keshab Poudel Jul 09, 2022
Harisayani Or Devshayani Ekadashi 2022: Day, Date, And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2022
Nepal Starts Cement Export To India By Agencies Jul 09, 2022
India Logs 18,815 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours By Agencies Jul 09, 2022
World Leaders, Politicians Offer Condolences Over Abe's Death By Agencies Jul 09, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At A Few Places Lumbini Gandaki And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75