Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At A Few Places Lumbini Gandaki And Karnali Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in the hilly and mountainous regions of the country and partly to generally cloudy rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Province , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country tonight.