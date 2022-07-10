COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 104 New Cases And 31 Recoveries

July 10, 2022, 4:35 p.m.

With 72 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,317.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1707 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 103 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1345 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 17 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 678 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 662 patients are placed in home isolation and 16 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 7 are in ICU and one in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 31 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967687 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

