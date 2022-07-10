Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Region

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country.

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country.

