COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 129 New Cases And 37 Recoveries

With 129 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 980,446.

In 1834 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 129 people were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update on Thursday.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 39 people in 1186 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 770 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, seven are admitted to institutional isolation while 749 patients are placed in home isolation. Out of 21hospitalised, 12 are in ICU and one is one in ventilator support.

Meanwhile, 37 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967,724 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.6 per cent.

No fatality related to COVID-19 was recorded on Monday. According to the MoHP. So far, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 11,952.