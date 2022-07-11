India Reports 18252 COVID-19 Cases

India on Sunday reported 18,257 fresh Covid cases, 14,553 recoveries and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total active cases has reached 1,28,690 and the daily positivity rate is at 4.22 per cent.

The death count has climbed to 5,25,428 with 42 more people succumbing to the viral disease.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was 4.14 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.09 per cent, according to the health ministry.