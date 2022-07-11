India Reports 18252 COVID-19 Cases

India Reports 18252 COVID-19 Cases

July 11, 2022, 7:33 a.m.

India on Sunday reported 18,257 fresh Covid cases, 14,553 recoveries and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total active cases has reached 1,28,690 and the daily positivity rate is at 4.22 per cent.

The death count has climbed to 5,25,428 with 42 more people succumbing to the viral disease.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was 4.14 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.09 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Agencies

NRB Calls Suggestions For Monetary Policy
Jul 11, 2022
Sri Lanka Crisis: Prez To Resign On July 13; Agreement On All-party Government
Jul 11, 2022
Japan’s Ruling LDP Scores Major Victory
Jul 11, 2022
Gautam Buddha International Airport Faces Financial Troubles
Jul 10, 2022
Paddy Plantation: 44% Of Field Planted
Jul 10, 2022

More on India

India Logs 18,815 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours By Agencies 2 days ago
India Logs 16,159 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours By Agencies 3 days, 23 hours ago
India Logs 8,084 New Covid Cases, 10 Related Deaths By Agencies 3 weeks, 6 days ago
India Confirms 3,714 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths By Agencies 1 month ago
India Logs 4518 New Covid-19 Cases On Monday By Agencies 1 month ago
India Logs Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest In Three Months By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

NRB Calls Suggestions For Monetary Policy By Agencies Jul 11, 2022
Sri Lanka Crisis: Prez To Resign On July 13; Agreement On All-party Government By Agencies Jul 11, 2022
Japan’s Ruling LDP Scores Major Victory By Agencies Jul 11, 2022
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Are Likely in Province 1, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2022
Chinese Minister Calls On PM Deuba And Minister Dr. Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 88 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75