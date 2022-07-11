Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Are Likely in Province 1, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.