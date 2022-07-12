Kathmandu Valley Logs 104 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 104 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1805 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 164 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 104 infections, Kathmandu district records 90 cases, 13 in Lalitpur and one Bhaktapur.
With 144 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 980,590.
