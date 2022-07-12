Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Sudurpaschim Province

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.