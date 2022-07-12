Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Sudurpaschim Province

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Sudurpaschim Province

July 12, 2022, 7:17 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Guru Purnima 2022: Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, And Rituals
Jul 12, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 92 New Cases
Jul 11, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 129 New Cases And 37 Recoveries
Jul 11, 2022
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Are Likely in Province 1, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province
Jul 11, 2022
Chinese Minister Calls On PM Deuba And Minister Dr. Khadka
Jul 10, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Are Likely in Province 1, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At A Few Places Lumbini Gandaki And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At A Few Places Of The Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Possible At Some Places Of Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Post-Mortem Of ILR Debate In India In The Context Of Nepal- India Cooperation On Water Resources By Govinda Sharma Pokharel Jul 12, 2022
Can Nepal’s Economy Go To Sri Lanka Way? By Keshab Poudel Jul 12, 2022
Guru Purnima 2022: Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, And Rituals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2022
IDCPC Chief Liu Calls On Maoist Chair Prachanda By Agencies Jul 12, 2022
Nepal Receives Rs 904 Billion Remittance In 11 Months By Agencies Jul 12, 2022
Russian Forces Accused Of Targeting Civilians By Agencies Jul 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75