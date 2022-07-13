Kathmandu Valley Logs 125 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 125 New Cases

July 13, 2022, 5:03 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 125 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2082 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 125 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 125 infections, Kathmandu district records 100 cases, 18 in Lalitpur and 7 Bhaktapur.

With 144 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 980,590.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 177 New Cases And 45 Recoveries
Jul 13, 2022
Nepal And World Bank Sign $80 Million Project To Improve Water Supply And Sanitation Services
Jul 13, 2022
Induction Campaign
Jul 13, 2022
Bhanu Jayanti 2022: History And Significance Of The Day
Jul 13, 2022
Nepal Army Hands Over Track Of Road
Jul 13, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 177 New Cases And 45 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 104 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 144 New Cases And 41 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 92 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 129 New Cases And 37 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 88 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

Nepal And World Bank Sign $80 Million Project To Improve Water Supply And Sanitation Services By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2022
Induction Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2022
Bhanu Jayanti 2022: History And Significance Of The Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2022
Nepal Army Hands Over Track Of Road By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2022
'Smiling Children' Project Launched By Agencies Jul 13, 2022
Japanese Say Final Goodbye To Assassinated Former Leader Abe By Agencies Jul 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75