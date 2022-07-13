Nepal Army Hands Over Track Of Road

Nepal Army Hands Over Track Of Road

July 13, 2022, 8:04 a.m.

Nepal Army Hands over 18 kilometer portions of Benighat-Arughat-Larkebhanjynag to Department of Roads amid a function recently in Dharche. Constructed under the project, the track road starts from Hawa Danda of Dharche Rural Municipality Ward 7 and completes at Dovan of Ward 3 of same village.

Head of the project Major Binod Bhatta handed over to head of Senior Divisional Engineer Pashupati Gyawali. Nepal Army has been opening track of the road. The opening started in 2074.

Constructed with an aim to connect northern Gorkha to national road network, the track of 18 kilometer will help to improve economic conditions the people living region.

