COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 214 New Cases And 48 Recoveries

July 14, 2022, 4:11 p.m.

With 214 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 980,981

In 2027 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 214 people were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update on Thursday.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 46 people in 1817 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 1171 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, seven are admitted to institutional isolation while 985 patients are placed in home isolation. Out of 23 hospitalized, 14 are in ICU and one is one in ventilator support.

Meanwhile, 45 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967,858 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.6 per cent.

No fatality related to COVID-19 was recorded on Thursday . According to the MoHP. So far, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 11,952.

