Japan Hands Over An Ambulance To Tehrathum District

July 14, 2022, 6:03 p.m.

The handover ceremony of a four-wheel-drive ambulance provided by Japanese assistance to the Basantapur Women Society in Laligurans Municipality, Tehrathum District, was held today. The new ambulance was provided with grant assistance of USD 71,883 under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government.

On the occasion, TAMURA Takahiro, Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Japan to Nepal, sent a congratulatory message to all those involved in the project. He expressed his belief that the new ambulance will improve access to medical services, save lives of the local people and contribute to improving their living conditions. TAMURA added that this assistance will further deepen the friendship between the people of Japan and Nepal.

The four-wheel-drive ambulance is installed at the Health Center in Laligurans Municipality, where patients come not only from Tehrathum District but also from nearby Taplejung, Sankhuwasabha, and Dhankuta Districts. This ambulance will be utilized to transport patients to the Health Center as well as to transport critically ill patients to nearby well-equipped medical facilities.

GGP was established to implement projects directly benefiting people at the grassroots level for the community's socio-economic development. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been implemented in Nepal.

