Visiting CPC Foreign Department Chief Liu Calls On President

July 14, 2022, 8:21 a.m.

The visiting Communist Party of China (CPC)'s foreign department chief Liu Jainchao paid a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

The courtesy meeting was held at the Office of the President-Sheetal Niwas- in Kathmandu today, according to the Office of the President.

Foreign department chief Liu is on a four-day official visit to Nepal on Sunday morning. He is leading an eight-member delegation. He paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on the same day.

The visiting Chinese leader also held meetings with various political leadership here including CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and major opposition party CPN (UML) chairperson KP Sharma Oli among others.

