Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati and Gandaki Province

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rains Is Likely In Hilly Regions

July 14, 2022, 7:28 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions Province 1 and Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country.

There are partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and hilly regions of rest of the provinces tonight tonight.

