Biden Fails To Receive Clear Commitment For Larger Oil Output At Arab Summit

July 17, 2022, 8:03 a.m.

US President Joe Biden asked Arab nations to increase crude oil production during a summit in Saudi Arabia, but he did not receive an immediate response.

Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council took part in Saturday's meeting in Jeddah.

Biden said the leaders "agree on the need to ensure adequate supplies to meet global needs." He also said that he is looking forward to seeing what happens "in the coming months."

Biden's call for a production increase comes amid surging global oil prices.

However, after the talks Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said only that OPEC and its partners will continue to assess market conditions and do what is necessary.

The "OPEC plus" group of oil producing nations is expected to discuss whether to increase output at a meeting that is scheduled to be held early in August.

During the summit, Biden also mentioned a plan to integrate the air defense systems of nations in the Middle East. The plan is being developed with Iran and other common threats in mind.

The president stressed that the United States will remain "an active, engaged partner in the Middle East." He added that the US will "not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia, or Iran."

Agencies

