COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 114 New Cases, 59 Recoveries And One Death

With 114 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 981,308.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1473 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 114 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1568 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 21 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 1439 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 1399 patients are placed in home isolation and 41 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 17 are in ICU and one in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 59 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967,016 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,953.