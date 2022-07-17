Nepal Extended Ban Continues On Import Of Jeep, Car And Van, Motorcycle And Smartphone

Ban Continues On Import Of 10 Types Of Goods

July 17, 2022, 5:13 p.m.

The government has retained the prohibition on the import of 10 various goods. Before this, the ban had been imposed until the end of Asar (July 16). It has been extended till August 30.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, publishing a notice in the Nepal Gazette today, stated that the prohibition continues on the import of products like Kurkure, Kurmure, Lays, etc, all types of alcoholic drinks (except the industrial raw materials), cigarette and tobacco products (excepting industrial raw materials), diamond (except industrial raw materials), Smartphone costing more than 300 US Dollars, color television, jeep, car and van, motorcycle, all kinds of dolls and playing cards.

Prior to this, the Ministry had on April 26 through a similar notice in Nepal Gazette imposed a ban on the import of these goods until July 16. (RSS)

Agencies

