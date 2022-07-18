Kathmandu Valley Logs 218 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 218 New Cases

July 18, 2022, 4:37 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 218 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1644 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 91 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 218 infections, Kathmandu district records 163 cases, 45 in Lalitpur and 10 Bhaktapur.

With 386 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 981,794.

