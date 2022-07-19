Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province Tonight

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

