Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province Tonight

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province Tonight

July 19, 2022, 7:23 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 154 New Cases
Jul 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 268 New Cases And 62 Recoveries
Jul 19, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 218 New Cases
Jul 18, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 386 New Cases And 48 Recoveries and One Death
Jul 18, 2022
Major General Thapa Was Appointed Head Of Mission And Force Commander Of Disengagement Observer Force
Jul 18, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning is Likely In Province 1 And Madhesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati and Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rains Is Likely In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 154 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 268 New Cases And 62 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2022
Women First By Hemang Dixit Jul 19, 2022
60 Per Cent Of Paddy Plantation Completed By Agencies Jul 19, 2022
COVID-19: Nepal To Face Next Wave Soon By Agencies Jul 19, 2022
Russian Forces Set For Next Stage Of Offensive By Agencies Jul 19, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75