COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 340 New Cases, 46 Recoveries And One Death

July 20, 2022, 5:07 p.m.

With 340 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 982,062.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 20565 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 268 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1419 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 51 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2276 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2143 patients are placed in home isolation and 133 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 21 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 46 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 968,126 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,954.

