Ideological Differences Should Not Obscure Common Interests Of Maoist-Center And BJP: Prachanda

Ideological Differences Should Not Obscure Common Interests Of Maoist-Center And BJP: Prachanda

July 20, 2022, 8:24 a.m.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), called on BJP president J.P. Nadda at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi in the first such invitation and visit by any member of the Communist Party of Nepal to the BJP’s headquarters.

BJP’s foreign affairs cell chief, Vijay Chauthaiwale, who was present when the two leaders met, described the meeting as “cordial” and said, “party-to-party interactions were to be given paramount importance.” Mr. Dahal was reported as saying that while the two parties may be ideologically different, they needed to work together for poverty alleviation in the region. Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar was present at the meeting as was Mr. Dahal’s daughter, Ganga Dahal.

Sources said that in his opening remarks, Mr. Nadda said Nepal was at the centre of the Indian government’s “neighbourhood first” policy and mentioned the recent visit by Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba to Delhi and the BJP headquarters, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lumbini as having further strengthened India-Nepal relationship.

‘Ready to promote deeper linkages’

“We stand ready to promote deeper linkages between the BJP and your party at multiple levels. We would be happy to welcome a delegation of the young leaders of the Maoist Centre to India,” Mr. Nadda reportedly said.

Mr. Prachanda said ideological differences should not obscure common interests and thanked India’s support to Nepal during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pointing out that hydropower and tourism were important pillars of the Nepalese economy, he asked for more cooperation there and appreciated that India was now buying power from Nepal. He expressed concern over the trade deficit with India, and said the matter should be addressed.

Source: Hindu

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 216 New Cases
Jul 20, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 340 New Cases, 46 Recoveries And One Death
Jul 20, 2022
India Supported The Construction Of School Building In Sidhuli
Jul 20, 2022
Russia And Iran Agree To Strengthen ties with Iran
Jul 20, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces
Jul 20, 2022

More on News

SEE’s Results Will Publish By Monday By Agencies 12 hours, 28 minutes ago
Major General Thapa Was Appointed Head Of Mission And Force Commander Of Disengagement Observer Force By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Maoist Centre Chair Prachanda And BJP President Nadda Hold Talks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal, China Conclude Consultation Meeting On Border Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 12 hours ago
Maoist Chair Prachanda Leaving For India Today By Agencies 5 days, 12 hours ago
A Petition Against Deletion Of CCTV Footage Filed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Ranil Wickremesinghe Elected As New President Of Sri Lanka By Agencies Jul 20, 2022
Wildlife Poaching: Chitwan National Park Records 37 Rhino Deaths In A Year By Agencies Jul 20, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 216 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 340 New Cases, 46 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2022
Uncomfortable Truths About Climate Change By Dipak Gyawali Jul 20, 2022
China-backed First Large Relic Restoration Completed In Nepal By Agencies Jul 20, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75