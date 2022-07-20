Kathmandu Valley Logs 216 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 216 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1473 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 54 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 216 infections, Kathmandu district records 185 cases, 22 in Lalitpur and 9 in Bhaktapur.

With 340 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 982,062.